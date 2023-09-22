Friday, September 22, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Budget 2024 | Here are the winners and losers of the government’s decisions

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 22, 2023
in World Europe
0
Budget 2024 | Here are the winners and losers of the government’s decisions

Espoo doctor and mother of three Marie Måsabacka (left) will have several hundred euros more per year from her salary than before, when the government will lighten taxation and improve child benefits. Anu Saarto, a single parent and entrepreneur from Vantaa, will lose 400 euros a month from her income when the government removes the housing allowance from those living in owner-occupied housing. Picture: Juhani Niiranen / HS

As a result of the government’s decisions, the winners are those who are already doing at least moderately financially. The losers are those who are already doing poorly.

from Vantaa single parent and entrepreneur Anu Saarto loses 400 euros per month in income when the government removes housing allowance from those living in owner-occupied housing.

For a doctor from Espoo and a mother of three children To Marie Måsabacka will keep several hundred euros more per year from the salary, when the government will lighten taxation and improve child benefits.

See also  Transport Hämeentie's bike paths are full of cars, although there are no grounds for stopping them - now the police are intervening

#Budget #winners #losers #governments #decisions

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Russell Brand responds to rape allegations for the first time

Russell Brand responds to rape allegations for the first time

Recommended

No Result
View All Result