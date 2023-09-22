Budget 2024 | Here are the winners and losers of the government’s decisions

Espoo doctor and mother of three Marie Måsabacka (left) will have several hundred euros more per year from her salary than before, when the government will lighten taxation and improve child benefits. Anu Saarto, a single parent and entrepreneur from Vantaa, will lose 400 euros a month from her income when the government removes the housing allowance from those living in owner-occupied housing.

As a result of the government’s decisions, the winners are those who are already doing at least moderately financially. The losers are those who are already doing poorly.

