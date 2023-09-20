Budget 2024 | Both praise and criticism from organizations: “Reversal of indebtedness still requires new measures”

Labor market organizations especially praise the increase in research funding. The budget receives criticism for favoring high-income earners.

Organizations have been received by the Prime Minister Petteri Orpon (kok) in the contradictory signs of the government’s budget. For example, Finnish entrepreneurs and OAJ have partially praised the budget, but STTK calls the adjustment measures “unfair and ineffective”.

Chief economist of Finnish entrepreneurs Juhana Brotherus calls the government’s budget line “more cautious”. However, for the sake of prudence, according to Brotherus, the government must prepare for larger savings than agreed in the government program.

“Reversal of indebtedness during the government’s term still requires new measures. Construction industry solutions are important for SMEs right now,” Brotherus sums up in the press release.

As a taxpayer CEO of the Confederation Teemu Lehtinen on the other hand, considers the government’s solutions “generally quite good”.

“This good line of refraining from the general tightening of taxation should be consistently continued even in the final years of the election period,” commented Lehtinen.

Education the organization OAJ praises the government for investing in education, but at the same time calls the cut to free educational work “appalling”.

According to OAJ, the 50 million euros intended for the development of early childhood education and pre-primary and basic education should be allocated to hiring teachers and reducing group sizes.

OAJ also thanks the government for additional funding for research, development and innovation activities (R&D funding) and for the starting places of higher education institutions.

Several STTK, the central organization of trade unions in various fields, also praises the investment in R&D funding. STTK can’t find anything else positive in the budget.

“Taxation will be reduced even more than it will be cut. It means that high-income earners are supported and the position of low- and middle-income earners is weakened. With these measures, the public finances will not be strengthened, but the welfare state will be eroded and the position of wage earners will be weakened”, STTK’s chief economist Patrizio Laina says in the announcement.

STTK also criticized the government’s actions to improve the situation in the construction industry. According to the organization, when interest rates rise, it would be good to increase interest subsidy loans to speed up housing construction.

The highly educated the labor market center organization Akava commented that the government does not take good enough care of students and their livelihood.

Akawa considers the government’s goals and especially the increase in RDI funding to be good things, but according to it, the savings allocated to social security should have been scaled and phased out more gently.

“The government could have strengthened social stability and balance by announcing during the budget crisis that it intends to seek working life solutions together with the labor market organizations,” commented Akava’s chairman Maria Löfgren in the bulletin.