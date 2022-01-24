President Jair Bolsonaro vetoed BRL 3.184 billion from the 2022 Budget. The size of the cut is greater than the BRL 2.8 billion announced by Bolsonaro over the weekend, but well below the amount suggested by the Ministry of Economy, which pointed to the need to restore R$ 9 billion in mandatory expenses this year.

The 2022 Budget is the largest in history, with space of R$89 billion for Auxílio Brasil, a program that replaced Bolsa Família. The law estimates the Union’s revenue for 2022 at R$ 4.7 trillion, with expenses of equal value, of which R$ 1.884 trillion are destined for the refinancing of the federal public debt. See the main cuts:

Resource for servers

The president sanctioned the amount of R$ 1.7 billion for the readjustment of federal civil servants in the 2022 Budget. public. The effective readjustment will still depend on acts of the Executive.

Scientific research

The cuts also affected scientific research projects at universities and the popularization of science in the research units of the Ministry of Science and Technology, in a total amount of BRL 429,000. In addition, the president cut R$ 11 million that would go to research and technological development in health at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz).

Public policies for indigenous people and quilombolas

In this segment, the government cut the budget for regularization, demarcation and inspection of indigenous lands and protection of isolated indigenous peoples, in the amount of R$ 773 thousand. Also for the indigenous people, the budget for the protection and promotion of the rights of indigenous peoples was vetoed at R$ 859 thousand. For the quilombolas, the budget for recognition and compensation of territories was vetoed at R$ 85 thousand.

See the cuts in the other ministries:

Work: R$ 1 billion;

Education: R$739.9 million;

Regional Development: R$ 458.7 million;

Citizenship: R$ 284.3 million;

Infrastructure: R$ 177.8 million;

Agriculture: R$87.2 million;

Health: R$74.2 million;

Science, Technology and Innovations: R$73 million;

Communications: R$63.5 million;

Defense: R$62.1 million;

Justice and Public Security: R$54.8 million;

Environment: R$35.1 million;

Tourism: R$ 35.1 million;

Women, Family and Human Rights: R$ 16.5 million;

Mines and Energy: R$ 11.4 million;

Foreign Affairs: R$3.6 million;

Presidency of the Republic: R$ 1.8 million;

Central Bank: R$ 100 thousand;

Ministry of Economy: R$ 100 thousand.

