The expenses for representatives of the security forces are obviously insufficient. Janka Belarus tells of the stormy times in Minsk. Episode 45.

Much becomes clear to you when you are able to read official numbers. Recently the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus passed a law on the budget for 2021. Now we know where the Belarusian state power gets money from and how it spends it.

It is foreseen that the budget deficit should amount to around four billion Belarusian rubles (the equivalent of more than 1.3 billion euros). Judicial power, law enforcement activities and security account for 2.77 billion Belarusian rubles (around 902 million euros). This sum is the equivalent of almost 98 million euros higher than in the current year. Expenditures equivalent to more than 475 million euros are planned for defense, which is 58.6 million euros more than in 2020.

Записи из дневника на русском языке можно найти здесь.

It is interesting that the planned expenditure for the municipal housing industry is the equivalent of 126.6 million euros – half as much as this year.

Look at this: Money is being taken from the caretakers to give to judges and militiamen. You obviously need it more. Minsk has long been proud that guests of the capital have always noticed its cleanliness. In 2021, militiamen will probably be standing along the main street instead of garbage cans. In the eyes of our MEPs, these are interchangeable things.

110 parliamentarians who, in my opinion, are quite far removed from the people. From a Belarusian people who have already collected more than 50,000 signatures on the website change.org for the recognition of the OMON troops as a terrorist organization. And from a people who posted a video of Belarusians being beaten in police stations.

However, the representatives of the power structures did not refrain from giving an explanation to the viewers of the YouTube video on which the torture of prisoners is recorded: Men and women are lying face down with their hands tied, in a sports hall of a regional department for interior (RUWD). Many are brutally beaten.

But the statements are made in such a way that it would have been better to remain silent. “As for the question at hand, that means a video on which employees of the Frunsen RUWD do not behave very well towards arrested persons, a review will take place. The minister ordered that. Depending on the results of the inspection, certain conclusions are drawn, ”said the first deputy head of the Interior Ministry, Yuri Nasarenko.

Personally, I would like to know what “certain conclusions” mean. Prevent information leaks? Because the video was recorded by a militiaman. After it became public, eyes were opened not only to the institutions but also to the ministry.

Yes, broken ribs and knocked out teeth, that is “not very nice”, Minister. And it is just as unpleasant that not a single criminal case for murder and violence has been initiated by representatives of the security structures.

It is also not good that the head of the KGB, Iwan Tertel, allows himself such a statement: “There are many myths about the behavior of the law enforcement authorities, the situation is deliberately escalated. Comrade Tarajnowski or Tarajkowski died in Minsk. But anyone who has seen these pictures has not missed the fact that this person is standing in front of an OMON police officer, he comes out onto the streets and brazenly stands up in front of the militia. He’s there, very deliberately. “

Is the lieutenant general so uneducated that he doesn’t remember the last name of the first protester officially perished? Does he think it’s a crime for someone to stand up straight? Maybe soon we won’t be allowed to breathe without permission and just don’t know that yet.

The example of Roman Bondarenko shows that it is unsafe to go into the courtyard of your own house (Protester who died on November 12, 2020 as a result of a police operation, editor’s note. Red.) seen.

And on your words: “A person died? Who? Bondarenko? A review is taking place. Let’s not exaggerate until the relevant organs have not examined everything, ”we would like to counter: In the majority of normal people, these organs are heads with brains in the skull. Usually the head gives a signal to other organs of the body that beating unarmed people to death is “not very good”. Please check if you have something in your pear.

Translated from the Russian Barbara Oertel