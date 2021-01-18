Budget 2021 Government spending swells to record levels, not just to treat the epidemic – HS’s budget tree shows where our money is going

The traditional budget tree presents this year’s revenue and expenditure estimates. HS also compiled the largest changes in revenue and expenditure. In addition to the effects of the coronavirus, the budget now includes, for example, the purchase of fighter jets.

Finland the state will spend 65.2 billion euros in this year’s budget. That is clearly more than in any previous year’s budget.

When Antti Rinteen (sd) The government budgeted € 57.7 billion for last year, with the opposition repeatedly criticizing the government for its lax spending. Sanna Marinin (sd) During the first year of the government, however, the global coronary virus pandemic changed attitudes towards taking on public debt both in Finland and elsewhere.

The numerous additional budgets made over the past year to tackle the epidemic and support businesses and people raised the final budget to € 68.7 billion. It must also be taken into account when looking at this year’s HS budget graph: the percentages in brackets reflect the change from the original 2020 budget and not the figures in the amending budgets, which differed significantly from the original budget due to the pandemic.

Indeed, changes to last year’s original budget give a good idea of ​​where all the money is now going more than before the pandemic began. This is precisely government expenditure, ie not all public expenditure, such as municipal expenditure, is included.

The increases of billions of euros in the various sections are exceptional – and the brisk increase in expenditure is not just due to the management of the corona situation. Expenditure will also be significantly increased, especially by the purchase of fighter jets.

The story continues after the graphics. The graph shows the state’s revenue and expenditure estimate for 2021.

In the following going through some of the biggest changes in revenue and expenditure items. The figures are compared to the initial 2020 budget. The figures have been rounded to the nearest hundred million euros.

Revenue

Income and capital gains taxes: -1.0 billion

The pandemic has hit economic activity, and therefore taxes on income and capital gains received by the state are declining.

Although the change is big, there is no real collapse: this year’s income and capital gains tax has been budgeted at EUR 9.7 billion, which is EUR 1 billion less than a year earlier.

Corporate tax: -1.2 billion

Corporate taxes paid on the results of companies and other entities will decrease by about a quarter of last year’s budget. It is not just due to the deteriorating performance of companies.

Namely, the state decided to help the municipalities by directing a larger share of the corporate tax revenue to the municipalities. This explains about half of the decrease in corporate tax revenue.

Borrowing: +9.5 billion

The state will have to finance almost a fifth of this year’s budget spending through borrowing. Additional debt will amount to EUR 11.7 billion in the budget, which is almost EUR 10 billion more than in last year’s budget.

On the side of this millennium, most of the spending has been financed by debt only in the 2010 budget, which was made in the midst of the financial crisis. However, after the supplementary budgets, the final borrowing may have differed significantly from the original budget, as happened last year.

Despite the sharp rise in debt, interest expenditure on government debt continues to decline. The reason is low interest rates.

Tax revenues are just over two billion euros lower than last year’s budget, but by far the bulk of the increase in borrowing is due to rising spending.

Expenditure

Coronavirus health security: +1.7 billion

According to the Ministry of Finance (MoF), approximately EUR 1.7 billion has been budgeted directly for the treatment of the coronavirus situation. Of this, EUR 1.4 billion will go to the testing and tracing required by Finland’s hybrid strategy.

In addition, grants of EUR 0.2 billion have been set aside for hospital districts and municipalities for other direct costs of the coronavirus situation.

In addition, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, almost EUR 2 billion has been added to the budget, which is indirectly related to the pandemic. These cost increases consist of, for example, the stimulus decisions made last year, support for municipalities and the recapitalization of the airport company Finavia.

Unemployment, housing and subsistence benefits: +0.8 billion

In addition to the expenditure increases described above, the pandemic brings additional expenditure to the state “automatically”, i.e. without separate decisions.

For example, this is estimated to cost a total of EUR 0.8 billion more in unemployment budgets, general housing benefits and basic income support than in last year’s budget. Most of the growth is in unemployment security spending.

The main reason is the decline in employment, which increases the need for social benefits.

Procurement of fighter jets: +1.5 billion euros

This year’s budget also includes an exceptionally large new item of expenditure not related to the pandemic.

For the first time, money has been set aside in the budget for the purchase of new fighters. Finland has outlined to use a maximum of EUR 10 billion to replace the existing Hornet equipment, and the acquisition costs are to be spread over twelve years.

In this year’s budget, EUR 900 million in funding has been set aside for the mandate and just under EUR 600 million in non-commissioned funding. According to the Ministry of Defense, a significant part of the latter is used for the construction of infrastructure in Finland.

The government is due to make a decision this year to acquire about 64 fighters. The final number is not yet known.