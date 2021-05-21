The PRINCIPLE essay, carried out by the University of Oxford (United Kingdom) in 1,779 participants, has revealed that the Inhaled budesonide can be a great ally in the recovery of the coronavirus in patients over 50 years of age.

It is a common corticosteroid prescribed to treat asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The results of the study showed that the recovery period for those who inhaled the drug was 3,011 days shorter compared to usual care.

Greater well-being

Thus, the 32% of those who took it, relative to 22% in the usual treatment group, recovered within the first 14 days of being randomized to the trial. Subsequently, they kept up well up to 28 days and participants who inhaled budesonide reported increased well-being after two weeks.

Richard Hobbs, director of the Department of Health Sciences Nuffield Primary Care Department at the University of Oxford, stated that “for the first time we have high-quality evidence of effective treatment that can be implemented throughout the community for people who are at higher risk of developing a more serious illness from COVID-19. “

Effective at first

“Unlike other proven treatments, budesonide is effective as a home treatment and during the early stages of the disease. This is an important milestone for this pandemic and a great achievement for community-based research “added the expert.