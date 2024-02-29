The film industry faces the loss of Buddy Duress, an actor who stood out for his role in 'Good Time', a film in which he starred alongside Robert Pattinson, and who died at the age of 38. This sad fact was confirmed by Christopher Stathisthe actor's brother, to People magazine, who also revealed that Duress died in November 2023, due to “cardiac arrest caused by a cocktail of drugs.”

Duress, born in Queens, New York, went through a complex life, which was marked by his problems with drugs and the law that; However, they did not prevent him from showing a natural talent for acting. His premature departure shakes the entertainment world, as he left a legacy of authentic and moving work.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Forrest Gump' actor Gary Sinise's son dies: “It's very difficult to lose a child”

What did Buddy Duress die from?

The actor Buddy Duress died after suffering cardiac arrest, which was caused after he took a cocktail of drugs, as reported by his brother Christopher Stathis to People. Although his death occurred in November 2023, the death of Michael C. Stathis, the actor's real name, was only confirmed three months after the fateful event.

Buddy Duress' death occurred in November 2023, as confirmed by his brother Christopher Stathis. Photo: NY Post

However, his problems with drugs and scandals are not new, since he was even sent to prison on different occasions, which marked a rather dark episode not only in his life, but also came to overshadow his promising career.

YOU CAN SEE: Richard Lewis, star of the series 'Curb Your Enthusiasm', dies at 76

What did Buddy Duress' colleagues say about his death?

Cameron Van Hoy, director of 'Flinch', a film that had Buddy Duress in his cast, he expressed his sadness at the loss of the actor, whom he described as “a noble person.” “Working with him was one of the great adventures of my life. He was a noble person who loved making movies. Despite the problems he was going through in his life, he somehow managed to put them aside when it came to work. “It breaks my heart that his life ended like this,” said the filmmaker.

Who also spoke was Jay Karales, director of 'Mass State Lottery', a film that will be released at the end of 2024, and which also had the services of the actor. “What has happened is a tragic and frustrating loss of visceral talent. He lived as a cowboy and the weight of that type of life influenced his abilities and performances in a way that made him irreplaceable as an actor. Unfortunately, he has become the John Cazale of our generation,” said Karales.

YOU CAN SEE: Kenneth Mitchell, actor of 'Captain Marvel', dies at 49 after living with ALS for 5 years

Who was Buddy Duress?

Buddy Duress was an actor who was born on May 21, 1985 in Queens, United States. He began his acting career in 2014 in the film 'Heaven Knows What', by brothers Josh and Benny Safdie, with whom he worked frequently, since he was also part of the cast of 'Good Time', a film in which Robert Pattinson also participated as the protagonist.

'Good Time' is based on Duress' experience in prison, which came about at the request of the Safdie brothers. Photo: A24

Unfortunately, his career was overshadowed by his various scandals and problems with the law, which led him to be locked up up to 10 times in Rickers Island, a prison located in New York, on charges that included possession of drugs (heroin) and theft of identity.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Precious' actress Gabourey Sidibe is expecting twins

In fact, he made his first film after escaping from a program he was in due to drug use in the aforementioned establishment. When filming ended, Duress was arrested again and sent to prison.

In 2019, the actor became entangled in another scandal after being accused of grand larceny in the third degree, which led to him being behind bars again. However, he later served time again after threatening to burn down the house of his mother, Jo-Anne.

#Buddy #Duress #star #39Good #Time39 #Robert #Pattinson #dies