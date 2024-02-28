Actor Buddy Duress lost his life at the age of 38. who worked with the also actor Robert Pattinson and it is the brother who announces the news to People magazine. Buddy Duress' death occurred last November.

Buddy Duress died in November 2023 from a “cardiac arrest due to a drug cocktail”points out Christopher Stathiswho was the brother of the late actor.

Michael C. Stathis was the real name of Buddy Duress and He acted in films like 'Good Times' and 'Heaven Knows What'in the first alongside Robert Pattinson, was originally from Queens, New York, and according to information in his biography, he debuted as an actor in the film 'Benny'.

Buddy Duress. Instagram photo

Buddy Duress served time in prison on drug charges and during 2014 he acted in the film 'Heaven Knows What', after escaping from prison, but then he was captured again by the police and returned to prison.

In fact, the film 'Good Time', in which he shared a performance with Robert Pattinson, It is inspired by some experiences he had in prison, this is reported by the Los Angeles Times.

Other films in which Buddy Duress performed are '86'd, 'The Mountain', 'The Great Darkened Days', 'Alone and Funny Pages'.

Buddy Duress's life was spent between fame and problems, Well, in 2019 he was arrested again and returned to Rikers prison, reports the New York Post.

Rest in peace Buddy Duress.

