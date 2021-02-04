The fire occurred on the territory of the Buddhist complex near the Alan ulus in Buryatia, reports TASS…

At the time of the arrival of the firefighters, the fire engulfed the roof of one of the temples on the territory of the monastery, as well as the boiler room attached to it. The evacuation of religious values ​​was carried out from the burning building.

The fire was extinguished by employees of three fire departments, as well as residents and volunteers of the Alan ulus.

As a result of the accident, the reinforced concrete building burned out on a total area of ​​169 square meters. According to the preliminary version, a short circuit could have caused the fire.

Another Buddhist temple located on the territory of the complex was not damaged by the fire.

Note that from February 12, Buryatia will celebrate Sagaalgan – New Year according to the lunar calendar. Representatives of the local administration assured that the incident would not affect the conduct of religious events.

We will remind that earlier in the Crimea there was a fire on the territory of the Kiziltash Stefano-Surozh Monastery.