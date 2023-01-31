The best reserve center forward in Europe: John Simeon he scores a goal about every 70 minutes, every time he enters he decides the matches. Napoli pampers him and with Roma Cholito has achieved another “family” record. He scored 70 total goals, his father 30: a total of 100 for the Simeones. “The road is still long, we’re ready to give everything,” said Giovanni after the match against Roma. His football resurrection, which began last year with the Verona shirt, also passes through meditation. Here is the world of him Active of him.