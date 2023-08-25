An incredible accident between two electric vehicles threatens to jeopardize the participation of some athletes in the semi-final of the men’s 200 meters at the Budapest 2023 World Athletics Championships. Two karts collided outside the stadium, as documented by the video released on Twitter. One person fell to the ground. On board one of the vehicles was the American Noah Lyles, gold in the 100m and one of the favorites for gold in the 200m. The first semi-final, in which the American was supposed to run, was postponed. Lyles ran and dominated in 19”76: conquered the final. It was worse for Jamaican Andrew Hudson. He was a passenger and suffered a slight eye injury due to a splinter: on the track he did not go beyond the 14th time overall, not enough for the final. The appeal presented, however, was successful: he too will be in the final, which will therefore include 9 athletes.

Noah Lyles was just involved in a golf cart collision on the way to the track for his 200m semi-final… Imagine if swimmers were transported from the warm up pool to the competition pool on a boat pic.twitter.com/h1MCEhqbWK — Kyle Sockwell (@kylesockwell) August 24, 2023