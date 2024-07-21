By Carlo Platella

The Hungarian Grand Prix will see the two McLarens of Norris and Piastri start in front of everyone, with the Red Bull of Verstappen right behind them. Historically, the Hungarian track is not one of the easiest for overtaking, but the high degradation and the many strategic options make the race anything but a foregone conclusion. For the Woking team, the priority will be to keep the world champion at the start behind him, preventing him from taking advantage of the excellent pace of the Red Bull with a full tank of fuel.

Variable temperature

Friday was a hot day, with the asphalt reaching 60°C, then dropping to 30° in qualifying on Saturday. With just a few hours to go, the race forecasts are still uncertain, with temperatures likely to rise compared to Saturday, but without reaching Friday’s peaks. According to Simone Berra Anyway, Chief Engineer of Pirellieven with a fresher track compared to the free practice sessions, tyre management will remain important: “The degradation we saw on Friday was still quite high, as we expected and as we have seen in the last two years. We expect a two-stop race for everyone.”

“It’s clear that [con il fresco] changes the level of thermal degradation of the rear and also the level of management. Having a lower temperature helps you, but the degradation will still remain high”, Berra continues. A confirmation came in the third free practice session on Saturday morning, used by the world champions for a race simulation on hard tyres: “Yesterday in FP3 we saw a very good long run from Red Bull. In general it was a slightly lower degradation than Friday, but still Enough significant to induce the two stops. We expect it won’t make a big difference in terms of strategy, but it will make a little bit more in terms of degradation and management on the tyre.”

It is therefore announced that it will be a race with high management, where the limiting axis for the pace will be the rear one, to be managed when exiting the hairpin bends: “We know that temperature can be a key factor, but in any case the degradation will be equally high and of a thermal nature, especially on the rear axle. The front also needs to be managed, but we know that Thermal degradation at the rear axle is the predominant factor as regards rubber management”.

Double stop

McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull go into the race with two sets of medium tyres and one set of hard tyres still available, leaving little room for imagination as to what their strategy will be.: “If, as we think, the soft will not be used by the majority of the drivers, we expect to be a medium-hard-medium racewhich on paper is the fastest strategy for us. The medium allows you to extend the stints and attack, so we see it as a good race tyre”.

Mercedes and the other teams instead preferred to keep two sets of hard tyres and one of medium ones: “For them the strategy will be medium-hard-hard, maybe bringing forward the first stop a little and then doing two longer stints on the hard, maybe trying the undercutwhich could be advantageous here.” Different speech for Aston Martin: “It’s a separate chapter, because it’s the only team that has a hard and a medium. Since the race will be a two-stop race, they will necessarily have to use a soft, which we expect them to use at the start.”

“We don’t see single parking as feasible”continues the Pirelli engineer. “Performance life is at the limit, while wear life is not an issue. Wear is not an issue here, but performance decay is. One stop is really at the limit, it would require a lot of management.” The door to three stops remains open, especially in the event of a Safety Car or Virtual Safety Car.

Windows

It is difficult to predict the laps in which the pit stop whirlwind will begin, which will depend a lot on the strategies and the sensitivity of the drivers and cars on the tyres: “Basically there could be early pit stops or teams that instead, tending to manage the tyre well or having more performance and therefore more management margin, will want to go a little longer. So I expect two different raceswith the second half of the grid tending to make early pit stops to overtake the cars in front, while the top of the grid will likely pull away from the midfield.”

The Pirelli simulations predict that the first pit stop will take place between laps 14 and 20. Some could slightly anticipate the pit stop, but risk having to do much more tire management in the subsequent fractions and not benefit from it. The forecasts for the second tire change instead are around lap 43 and 50, depending on whether the medium or hard compound is used for the final stint.

Verstappen challenges McLaren

Simone Berra does not fail to comment on the great challenge expected in the race: “It is interesting that the two McLarens start in frontthey will be able to manage their strategy a little bit. We know that it is difficult to overtake here, so they can manage the pace during the stints”. Pirelli’s Chief Engineer reiterates the importance for McLaren of keeping Verstappen behind at the start, confirming the RB20’s effective pace advantage on a full tank of fuel: “Not just for Red Bull. There are cars that with a lot of fuel load struggle a little more, while others go faster. For McLaren, however, it’s the opposite.: with a low fuel load it seems to be very performing”.

“Furthermore, on a circuit like this, staying in traffic carries the risk of overheating not only the tires, but also the brakes. Obviously, with the overheating of the brakes you further accentuate that of the tires,” adds Berra, who concludes: “I see McLaren as a slight favourite because, based on what we have seen in previous races, he is able to make the tyres work better. It is certainly a factor. If Verstappen were to not have free air, the advantage he would have in the first part of the race could suffer, and then he would have to suffer a bit more in the second part”.