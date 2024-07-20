By Carlo Platella

At the Hungaroring, the two McLarens and Max Verstappen are simply untouchable for everyone, leaving the rest of the competition with a lead of over 4 tenths. Despite the small gaps, however, the papaya-coloured front row tells of a growing superiority of Woking over Red Bullas is evident from the dejected attitude of the world champion. Ferrari remains far from the top, but with more certainties than it has had in the last month.

The big chill

The weather caught everyone at the Hungaroring off guard, who before Saturday had experienced first-hand all the torrid heat of the Hungarian summer. In qualifying, the asphalt temperature was about 15 degrees less than in free practice on Friday afternoon, speeding up the track by almost two seconds. Conditions to which teams and drivers had to react promptly, adjusting pressure and balance in time for qualifying without any particular references. In the scenario of cold mixed with humidity McLaren comes to lifeto use Norris’ own words, masking its shortcomings in terms of rear balance. The MCL38 had already convinced even under the sun on Friday, when the asphalt had reached 60°C against 30 on Saturday.

On the single lap the Woking single-seaters impress in the second sectorshowing reactivity in changes of direction and aerodynamic load at medium-high speeds, while Red Bull stands out in the first half-time, thanks to aerodynamic efficiency on the straight and tire preparation. The standings at the end of qualifying see the first three enclosed in less than half a tenth, a very small gap that would seem to tell of a Red Bull very close to McLaren, also encouraged by the low temperatures.

The result however is the child of theAnother perfect performance by Max Verstappenwho unlike Lando Norris passes the Q1 and Q2 traps without a hitch, thus saving two precious sets of new tyres for Q3. Also rewarding was the choice to go out first on the track, thus being able to both benefit from the free air and make a second attempt before the red flag. On his second lap the Dutchman benefits from a track in better conditions, as does Oscar Piastri, and there is reason to believe that the gap from Norris could have been even greater if the Briton had also made a second attempt on new tyres.

Red Bull is no longer enough

The 45 thousandths of a second on the clock promise a race open to everything, even more so if Red Bull could benefit from the return of the heat. It is a disconsolate Verstappen but the one who presents himself to journalists at the Hungaroring, stating that he does not want to have illusions in view of Sunday. The Dutchman does not hold back from defining the updates brought so far as insufficient, but one cannot help but notice how McLaren has not brought any more big innovations after the Miami package. Since then, Red Bull has churned out two new floors and two new bodies, still suffering 3 defeats in the last 4 qualifying sessions. Indicative in this regard is also the advantage on the single lap with respect to Ferrari, which has remained stable since the beginning of the year and is just under 4 tenths, despite the recent difficulties of the Prancing Horse.

Not only is the development insufficient to contain McLaren’s progress, but it has also altered the delicate balance of the RB20. Since Thursday, Verstappen returns to a precarious balancetalking about a car with a narrow operating window and with which it is difficult to find the optimal set-up. Emblematic in this regard are the third free practice sessions, in which the two Red Bulls are the only cars to run on the track at the Hungaroring in the first 20 minutes, evidently in need of finding answers on the set-up. According to the world champion, the updates that arrived in Hungary have not had an impact on the balance of the RB20, reinforcing the suspicion that these are changes aimed primarily at reliability. The result is a Verstappen who claims to drive at the limit, pushing even more than he was forced to do in 2023 and thus exposing the limits of the Milton Keynes single-seater.

Ferrari, a two-faced result

On Saturday at the Hungaroring the Red returns as third force. The Prancing Horse suspects that with higher ambient temperatures the gap from McLaren and Red Bull could have been smaller, but the gap on the stopwatch still appears unbridgeable, offering a picture of the real gap from the top teams. The positive news for Ferrari comes instead from the small changes made to the floor, which have improved some aerodynamic characteristics of the SF-24.

In Q3, bouncing returned to appear in some parts of the track, but to a lesser extent. For the team, the important thing will be to make sure that the extent of the phenomenon reflects the predictions made the day before, becoming a check for the corrections made to the simulations. Even more than the small time gains, the positive aspect is the impression of having found the references with which to guide the next developments. It is a Rossa that recomposes itself in its behavior, instilling confidence in the drivers and meeting their preferences. An improvement that however does not hide a significant lack of pace compared to McLaren and Red Bull.

Barring any unexpected events in the race, Ferrari’s direct rival will be Mercedes. The Star will be able to oppose with only Hamilton after Russell’s elimination in Q1, who pays for the team’s gross error of not taking on enough fuel to complete more laps, at a time when the track was evolving rapidly. The Hungaroring represents a scenario at the antipodes of Silverstone, putting the Silver Arrows to the test with the instability of the W15’s rear. The low temperatures of the Hungarian Saturday meet Mercedes’ needs, while the heat expected in the race could expose the car’s shortcomings, but also test its recent progress.