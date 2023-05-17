Hungary will continue to block the allocation of money to Ukraine from the peace fund until the Hungarian OTP Bank is excluded from the list of “supporting conflicts,” Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto said on May 17 during a press conference in Vienna.

“While OTP is on the list of international sponsors of armed conflicts, we cannot support the allocation of a new tranche of € 500 million to Ukraine from the European Peace Fund, we will not give this a green light,” the portal quotes him Index.

The diplomat stressed that Budapest would also refuse to support the 11th package of anti-Russian sanctions of the European Union (EU). Szijjarto added that Ukraine is taking hostile and threatening actions against Hungary. Until Kyiv changes this, Budapest will not help the country.

The Hungarian minister also mentioned a Washington Post article that claimed, citing documents, that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wanted to blow up the Druzhba oil pipeline, which supplies crude oil to Hungary.

“Such a threat is contrary to the sovereignty of Hungary, since the security of the energy supply is a matter of sovereignty,” Szijjártó concluded.

Hungary, which is a member of the EU as well as NATO, has previously refused to provide any military equipment to Kyiv. Also, Budapest has repeatedly criticized Brussels’ sanctions against Russia, but ultimately supported all the measures agreed so far.

On May 15, Budapest blocked the allocation of a new tranche to Ukraine in the amount of €500 million from the European Peace Fund (EPF), which was supposed to be sent next week.

Two days earlier, Szijjarto allowed the blocking of sanctions against the Russian Federation due to the recognition of OTP Bank as a “sponsor of the war”

In January, the National Bank of Ukraine turned to international banks with a demand to finally leave the Russian market, including OTP Bank. Then Kyiv noted the “lack of progress for the adoption of final decisions” in this matter.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the background of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which the Russian authorities announced on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.