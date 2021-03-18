To finish the job and earn a presence tomorrow in the Europa League quarter-final draw. With that firm purpose, Granada landed in Budapest at noon yesterday. To do this, as it has become customary, he has what he is wearing. Regarding the first leg, Diego Martínez lost Foulquier, who was together with Luis Suárez, the only one who stayed in Granada. The rest of the team was fully displaced, although The absences of Milla, Neva, Soro and the unregistered Fede Vico, Quini, Adrián Marín and Domingos Quina have been confirmed. Machís, in addition, indispensable for Diego, is under minimum and in the best of cases you can only play a few minutes (follow the meeting live on As.com).

Yes there will be Germán, Yangel Herrera and Montoro, who missed the first leg due to suspension and, a priori, will be the starters in Diego Martínez’s eleven. Montoro is not one hundred percent, but he played about half an hour on Sunday against Real Sociedad that served as a filming. His presence in the red and white midfield is key for the Nasrid team.

The ultimate goal is very obvious: to pass the tie. The match plan involves scoring at least one goal which, added to the 2-0 in the first leg, forces the Norwegians to have to look for four to qualify. A goal from Granada at the Puskas Arena in Budapest would be almost definitive. There is the ticket to the quarterfinals.

It is logically assumed that the team will maintain its enthusiasm, its faith and its excellent competitive level. shown so far in his continental walk. His firmness and forcefulness at set pieces will also be a good weapon to exploit in both areas.

The Molde, without Ellingsen, who was expelled in Los Cármenes, is entrusted to the inspiration of Eikrem, the trade of Aursnes and the opportunism of Ulland Andersen, key in the pass in the round of 32 against Hoffenheim.

The superiority of the Nasrid team was evident in the first leg, but the Norwegians appeal to the spirit of that tie against the Germans to believe in a great comeback. Diego Martínez’s EuroGranada, on the other hand, will remain faithful to its motto, Eterna Lucha, to continue making history with its premiere in Europe.

Keys

Those who return: Germán, Yangel and Montoro return after having served their European sanction. A relief for Diego Martínez who, at least now, will be less at the limit.

Key piece: The presence of Gonalons in front of the centrals gives Granada a lot of air. The Frenchman can be complemented by the Venezuelan Yangel Herrera, who also has arrival.

Door to zero: The Granada coach does not want to fit in soon as happened in Naples. A circumstance that could give wings to an adversary in tow.

Intensity: One of the keys to Granada is that all its players, even playing at their physical limits and despite numerous injuries, leave every last drop of sweat on the field.

Aces to follow

Eikrem: He is the most outstanding and talented footballer in Molde. Diego has taken good note of him.

German: The central was out in Los Cármenes for sanction and tonight he returns behind. Key at the defensive level and set pieces.

Ups and downs

In the mold, midfielder Ellingsen, who was sent off in the first leg for a double yellow card, will be out.

In the Granada Foulquier, Suárez, Milla, Neva and Soro, injured. Quini, Adrián Marín, Fede Vico and Quina are not registered