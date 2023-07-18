Williams in Hungary with a ‘low profile’

No, we’re not talking about a wing and another aerodynamic appendage. There Williams he is experiencing a moment of great form given that in the last three races two ‘heavy’ points finishes have arrived with Alexander Albon seventh in Canada and eighth in Great Britain with the good performance in Austria not finishing in the points in between. The Hungaroring, however, on paper is an indigestible track for a Williams ready to exalt itself in the straight stretches and in the fast corners.

In Budapest, agility and performance in medium-low speed corners make the difference, features that don’t seem to be in the quiver of the FW45. In any case, two years ago in 2021 Williams scored a coup in the race with Nicholas Latifi seventh and George Russell eighth under the checkered flag, very important ‘double points’ in securing eighth place in the Constructors’ championship at the end of the season. In this 2023 we can even do better, to beat is the Haas which currently boasts the same score as the team led on the track by James Vowles, 11 points.

The words of Albon and Sargeant

“Hungary is a fantastic circuit where all of us riders love to race because it has a great pace and doesn’t leave a breather – he has declared Alexander Albon – we’re coming off three very positive races, but I think this week we’ll have to lower our expectations a bit, because it’s not a suitable track for us. However, we will see how the updates behave on a high downforce track, a feature that was not needed in the previous three rounds.”. “I can’t wait to get on track in Budapest – he added Logan Sargeant – I’m also curious to test myself in the new Qualifying format”. Indeed, in Q1 it will be mandatory to use the hard compound, in Q2 the medium one and in Q3 the soft one.