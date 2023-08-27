Last day of the Athletics World Championships in Budapest 2023, today 27 August. After the splendid silver medal for Italy with the second place in the men’s 4×100, today’s program – live on Rai, Sky Sport and Eurosport – starts at 7 with the men’s marathon. The blue trio formed by Chiappinelli, Faniel and Meucci are at the start. Then, closing with the evening program of the finals. From 20.05 we start with the women’s high, followed by the men’s javelin, the men’s 5000m, the men’s 800m and the women’s 3000m steeplechase. At the end, the finals of the 4×400 relays with Italy chasing glory in both the men’s and women’s finals.

ATHLETICS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP BUDAPEST, TODAY’S PROGRAM 27 AUGUST

7.00 – Men’s marathon: Chiappinelli, Faniel, Meucci;

20.05 – Women’s high – final;

20.15 – Men’s javelin – final;

20.20 – men’s 5000 meters – final;

20.45 – men’s 800 meters – final;

21.05 – Women’s 3000 steeplechase – final;

21.37 – 4×400 women – final: Italy;

21.50 – Men’s 4×400 – final: Italy.

Today’s races are broadcast unencrypted by Rai 2 from 6.50 to 9.50. In the evening, live on Rai 2 from 19.45 to 20.30. Then passage on RaiSport from 20.30 to 21.00 and closing on Rai 2 from 21.00 to 22.40, with the finals of the 4×400 relays. Live streaming is available on RaiPlay.

For Sky subscribers, the morning races are broadcast live by Sky Sport Summer and Sky Sport Arena from 6.50 to 9.45. In the evening, live on Sky Sport Summer from 20.00 to 22.45. Live streaming is available on the SkyGo app.

Eurosport 1 will broadcast the races live from 7.00 to 9.45 and the evening session from 19.30 to 22.30. Live streaming on Eurosport/Discovery+, where all separate signals for individual specialties will be available, live in full and also on-demand.