Italians competing in the hunt for medals today, 22 August 2023, on the fourth day of the Budapest 2023 Athletics World Championships. In the afternoon programme, which will be broadcast live on Rai and Sky, the spotlight will be on the Olympic champion Gianmarco Tamberi and Marco Fassinotti in the men’s high jump final. Daisy Osakue is looking for a prestigious result in the women’s discus final. Ludovica Cavalli at the start of the 1500m final. In the men’s 800 meters on the track in the batteries Simone Barontini, Francesco Pernici and Catalin Tecuceanu. Davide Re is in the semifinals of the men’s 400m. Ayomide Folorunso is ambitious in the semifinals of the women’s 400m.

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS IN ATHLETICS, TODAY’S PROGRAM

18.40 – 100 hurdles – Heats;

19.20 – 800 m men – Heats: Barontini, Pernici, Tecuceanu;

19.58 – Men’s high jump – Final: Fassinotti, Tamberi;

20.20 – Women’s discus throw – Final: Osakue;

20.25 400 women’s hurdles – Semifinal: Folorunso, Sartori;

21.00 Men’s 400 meters – Semifinal: King;

21.31 Men’s 1500 meters – Final: Horses;

21.42 3000 men’s steeplechase – Final.

ATHLETICS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, TV PROGRAMME: TIMETABLES OF RAI, SKY, EUROSPORT

The fourth day of the Budapest 2023 Athletics World Championships will be broadcast unencrypted by Rai 2 from 18.35-20.30. Then, passage on RaiSport from 20.30 to 21.00 before closing on Rai 2 (21.00-22.00).

For Sky subscribers, today’s matches will be broadcast by Sky Sport Summer and Sky Sport Arena from 6.35pm to 9.00pm and by Sky Sport Arena from 9.00pm to 10.45pm. On air from 19.45 to 21.30 on Sky Sport Action which focuses on the final of the men’s high jump.

On Eurosport 1, the races will be broadcast from 18.00 to 22.30.