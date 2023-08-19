The 2023 Athletics World Championships begin today in Budapest and already on the first day, Saturday 19 August, 22 Italians will be competing, all live on TV and streaming between Rai, Sky and Eurosport. The opening day immediately awards the medals: it begins with the 20 km men’s walk at the start at 8.50 with the Olympic champion Massimo Stano, the winner of the European Cup of Podebrady Francesco Fortunato and the European U23 silver Andrea Cosi, engaged on the one kilometer circuit to be repeated twenty times.

From 10.30 the matches start at the stadium, the National Athletics Center in the international denomination. Immediately on the platform the two weightlifters Zane Weir (fresh from 22.15) and Leonardo Fabbri, respectively European indoor gold and winner of the Golden Gala in Florence, looking for 21.40 which directly qualifies for the final: 37 try, they will succeed in 12.

At 11.05 the battery of the 4×400 mixed: not at all easy the task of the blue quartet (whose composition will be communicated later) called to challenge listed formations such as the United States, the Dominican Republic, Great Britain and Belgium. The first three of the two heats pass plus two recovery times, the order of the fractions is the now classic man-woman-man-woman.

At 11.35 the batteries of the 3000 steeplechase with the Zoghlami twins: Osama is in the second with the Moroccan Olympic and world champion Soufiane El Bakkali, Ala in the third with the world record holder Lamecha Girma (Ethiopia). No repechage, the first 5 of each heat land in the final.

At 12.25 the attention is all for the long jump platform with the qualifying round of Larissa Iapichinoreturning from three consecutive victories in the Diamond League (Florence, Stockholm, Montecarlo) and from gold at the U23 European Championships: 6.80 is the figure of the direct pass, or, as usual, you need to keep a place among the twelve.

Then the batteries of the women’s 1500 (from 13.15), who promote the first 6 to the semifinals: Gaia Sabbatini grappling with the multiple world champion Faith Kipyegon, in the other heats Sintayehu Vissa and Ludovica Cavalli are engaged.

At 19.02 the men’s 1500m with three blue athletes: Joao Bussotti in the second, Pietro Arese in the third with the Spaniard Mo Katir, Ossama Meslek in the fourth. We move onto the triple platform at 19.37 for the qualifying round: Eugene’s finalist Emmanuel Ihemeje (fifth in 2022) and Tobia Bocchi aim for 17.15 which he automatically promotes.

At 19.43 the 100m heats with the Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs and the European indoor champion of the 60m Samuele Ceccarelli: the composition of the respective batteries will be known only after the preliminary shift in the morning. Finals of the weigh-in (at 8.37 pm) and the medley 4×400 relay (at 9.49 pm) with the possible presence of Italian athletes.

ATHLETICS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, TODAY’S MEDALS

8:50 am – 20 km men’s walk;

8.35 pm – men’s shot put, final.

20:55 – Women’s 10,000 metres, final.

9.47 pm – 4×400 medley, final.

THE ATHLETICS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP ON TV

The Budapest 2023 Athletics World Championships will be broadcast live on Rai, on Rai2 and RaiSport. On the satellite, for subscribers, Sky will offer all the matches on the Sky Sport Summer and Sky Sport Arena channels. The World Cup will also be broadcast on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2. The world championship in Budapest can also be followed in streaming: free-to-air on Raiplay.it, with subscriptions on Sky Go, NOW, Eurosport.t, Discovery+ and DAZN.