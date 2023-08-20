Second medal for Italy at the Budapest 2023 World Cup. After the silver medal achieved last night by Leonardo Fabbri in the shot put, Antonella Palmisano is bronze medal in the 20 km walk. Six years after London 2017, the Tokyo Olympic champion climbs onto the world podium with a race of extraordinary tactical intelligence in 1h27:26. Gold for the Spanish Maria Pèrez (1h26:51), silver for the Australian Montag (1h27:16).

A test of incredible balance and suffering that breaks the spell of two years of injuries and tears. A fall at the eleventh kilometer makes you shiver for the possible consequences, but the blue reacts, shows the eyes of the tiger, and when the Spanish Maria Pèrez, three kilometers from the finish line, flies towards the gold, manages to keep calm , conquering the third step of the podium. An elimination test, this 20km race, in which the best ones immediately took the lead, remaining compact until the decisive action, which took place between the sixteenth and seventeenth kilometres.

“What matters is the head – says Palmisano – in these two years I have learned to see all the beauty that is around me, without concentrating on the problems. Now I know that I can go ahead as best I can, now the appointment is with the Olympics, Paris is around the corner.”