Marcell Jacobs stops in the semifinal of the queen race at the World Athletics Championships, the 100 metres. The blue finishes fifth with a time of 10″05. The American Noah Lyles wins the semifinal with 9″87, followed by the Japanese Abdul Hakim Sani Brown with 9″97 and the Kenyan Ferdinand Omanyala Omurwa with 10″01, for him the risk to stop in the semifinals.

