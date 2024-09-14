Budanov: Mass production of Iskanders creates big problems on the battlefield

Russia’s mass production of Iskander missiles creates major problems for the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) on the battlefield, said Kirill Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring)his words are quoted by the agency Reuters.

He noted that the situation on the battlefield is also affected by the increase in the number of guided aerial bombs. According to Budanov, this creates a “huge problem for the front line” due to Russia’s massive use of its existing weapons.

Earlier, an Iskander strike on Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel in the Kyiv-controlled part of the Kherson region was captured on video. It was reported that they were located near the settlement of Mala Seideminukha in the Kherson region.

Later, the analytical resource DeepState confirmed what happened. “We will not announce the unit and the number of losses, but something like this should not happen again,” the analysts urged.