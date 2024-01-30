The Economist: Budanov at the last moment refused the post of commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, at the last moment refused to occupy the post of Commander-in-Chief of the country's armed forces. A British magazine writes about this The Economist with reference to sources.

According to the publication, Budanov was considered as one of the main candidates to replace the current commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Valery Zaluzhny. The other most likely candidate is the commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Alexander Syrsky.

As the Ukrainian publication Zerkalo Nedeli reported, Zelensky suggested that Zaluzhny leave his post without being appointed to another significant position. The material says that the Ukrainian leader personally met with Zaluzhny and invited him to write a resignation letter, but he refused. “Nothing adequate or significant was offered to Zaluzhny. We were talking only about the status of an assistant or adviser,” the publication’s interlocutors clarified.

On January 29, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense denied Zaluzhny’s resignation. The statement followed the publication of relevant information in a number of Telegram channels, as well as statements by several deputies of the Verkhovna Rada.