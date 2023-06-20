Russian media said he was seriously injured, but the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence services, Kyrilo Budanov, spoke on television today accusing Moscow of the collapse of the Kakhovka dam. Budanov also met the Japanese ambassador Matsuda Kuninori. A photo of the meeting, with Budanov standing and in good health, was posted on the Facebook page of Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova, who was present.

Speaking on Ukrainian TV, Budanov described the dam collapse on June 6 as “a terrorist act and ecocide committed by the Russian Federation”. “There are many indications as to how this happened. Curiously, half an hour before the explosion, the (Russian) unit based at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Station received a radio message with orders to leave the site. At the same time they are special forces were deployed. Then it happened, what happened,” Budanov said, quoted by Ukrainska Pravda.

On June 15, the Russian news agency RIA Novosti wrote that Budanov would have been wounded in a Russian attack on May 29 and then transferred “in serious condition” to a military hospital in Berlin. Subsequently, the German magazine Stern, cited as a source of rumors about Budanov’s hospitalization, denied ever having written anything of the sort. In the past, Russian media had also spread reports of the wounding of the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian forces, Valery Zaluzhny, which turned out to be false.