Forced mobilization will continue in Ukraine, said Kirill Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the country’s Ministry of Defense, at the discussion panel “2024: Challenges and Prospects” on December 17.

“Everyone who wanted came in the first six months. Who is being called up now? Unfortunately, there won't be a good answer here. If you don’t find motivation for these people, then how many people are not forced or driven in accordance with legal norms, then their efficiency will be almost zero,” the Strana.ua publication quotes him in its Telegram channel.

According to him, this is exactly the situation at the front now. The effectiveness of “forcibly mobilized Ukrainians is almost zero.”

Budanov added that wages for those mobilized no longer come first. The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate emphasized that the majority of Ukrainians shout that “Ukraine is above all,” but do not feel like Ukrainians.

“They don’t have the feeling that the enemy has captured the territory and that it is my sacred duty to defend this country. Everyone is rooting for Ukraine, but everyone is running,” concluded Budanov.

Earlier, on December 16, it was reported that “soft mobilization” had begun on the streets of Lvov. Employees of military registration and enlistment offices on the streets tell passers-by about the benefits of contract service, but they do not hand out summonses as part of this action.

A day earlier, a raid took place on restaurants in major Ukrainian cities. Law enforcement officers in the uniform of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), accompanied by people in camouflage, visited restaurants in the Ukrainian capital and Krivoy Rog to hand out summonses to visitors.

The day before, representatives of the Ukrainian military registration and enlistment offices descended on the gym in Odessa. Raids in sports clubs in Ukraine occur regularly.

Ukraine has been under martial law since February 2022. At the same time, the country's President Vladimir Zelensky signed a decree on general mobilization. Later, the Verkhovna Rada repeatedly extended its validity. Most men between the ages of 18 and 60 are prohibited from leaving the country.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 last year, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.