During an argument on the street with a motorist Alessandro Pedersoli, nephew of Bud Spencer, was punched in the face, suffering three broken teeth. A real beating, which took place last November in Rome, at the traffic lights on Lungotevere delle Armi, in the Prati district, as Repubblica reports. The actor's grandson, an entrepreneur in the food sector with his grandfather's brand, didn't even have time to defend himself from the fury of a 21-year-old from Pomezia who attacked him when he was still in the car and then ran away. The attacker was then arrested a few days ago.

Alessandro Pedersoli was in the car with two of his friends. After he stopped at the traffic light, a Smart car pulled alongside with two passengers on board. The boy at the wheel looked at Pedersoli and said: “What the fuck are you looking at?”. Carlo Pedersoli's nephew does not respond to the provocation, while the other passenger in the Smart tries to calm the driver. It was of no use, given that in a few seconds the 21-year-old leaves the Smart, goes around Pedersoli's car and appears in front of the window on the driver's side. The barrage of punches starts and leaves Alessandro unconscious. “I thought he wanted to kill me – Pedersoli told the police – I didn't understand why”. The 21-year-old then runs away. But he will be tracked down after the investigation started by the Prati police station with the collaboration of the Ostia District and the Pomezia police, who traced the 21-year-old back after he had rented the Smart car he was driving at the time of the attack.

With the elements acquired, the Prosecutor requested and obtained from the Judge the issuance of a precautionary measure. It was the same officers from the Prati police station who carried out the measure and, after the ritual acts, the suspect was accompanied to prison.