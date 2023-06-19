Are you curious to try it yourself Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps And Beans 2 to discover the improvements compared to the previous chapter? Then you will be happy to know that Trinity Team, the development studio, has released a demos PC at the Steam Next Fest of June 2023.

You can download it from Steam page of the game.

The game itself is a continuation of the story told in the first chapter, which itself very intelligently mixed the different films. “It will see our heroes engaged through new locations, new stories, new characters,” as the official description reads.

For those who don’t know it, it’s a classic scrolling beat’em up, with very detailed pixel art graphics. Naturally, the duo Bud Spencer and Terence Hill play and you have to slap at will at swarms of enemies eager to be slammed around the levels.

To enrich Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps And Beans 2 there will also be many mini-games inspired by the duo’s films.