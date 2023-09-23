Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps And Beans 2 And available for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch. It can be purchased in digital format for €19.99 and in physical format (not PC) for €34.99. He is dubbed in Italian German, English and Spanish, for lovers of multilingual fistfights.

Slaps and beans

For those interested, there is also the classic launch trailerwhich shows the final version in action.

In addition to a new absolutely over the top story, in Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps And Beans 2 Trinity Team has added the Party modewhere up to four players can play minigames without having to worry about the fighting phases.

Also listed are the essential features of the game: