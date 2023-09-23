Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps And Beans 2 And available for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch. It can be purchased in digital format for €19.99 and in physical format (not PC) for €34.99. He is dubbed in ItalianGerman, English and Spanish, for lovers of multilingual fistfights.
Slaps and beans
For those interested, there is also the classic launch trailerwhich shows the final version in action.
In addition to a new absolutely over the top story, in Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps And Beans 2 Trinity Team has added the Party modewhere up to four players can play minigames without having to worry about the fighting phases.
Also listed are the essential features of the game:
- A brand new and explosive plot, full of adventures and absurd twists.
- An improved combat system: Both of our heroes now have signature abilities and unique upgrades.
- Anything can become a weapon! Use objects in the environment to beat up enemies, just like Bud and Terence would
- A story to enjoy in single player, or with a partner in 2 player local co-op.
- A total of eight competitive and fun mini games.
- A Party game mode for up to 4 players, offering chaotic fun and competition.
- Beautiful handmade pixel art.
- Engaging music by Oliver Onions, the film’s original composers, to harmonize with the sound of glorious slapping.
- The game now includes voice acting in Italian, English, German and Spanish.
- And lots of beans (and bananas)
#Bud #Spencer #Terence #Hill #Slaps #Beans #PlayStation #Xbox #Nintendo #Switch