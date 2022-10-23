Bucs and Packers lose



Star quarterbacks Brady and Rodgers are struggling in the NFL



Quarterback Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers leaves the field in the first half.

Photo: dpa/Jacob Kupferman





Washington Tom Brady concedes the next loss with his Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Against the Carolina Panthers, the team around the seven-time Super Bowl winner experienced a bitter 3:21 smack. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers also lose their game – albeit much narrower.







The NFL season is becoming increasingly frustrating for quarterback stars Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Brady conceded a 3:21 swatter with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, who recently played anything but convincingly.

For the team of the most successful football professional in history, it was the fourth defeat in the seventh game of the season, only because of the weakness of the direct competition, the play-offs for the team are not yet in acute danger. Rodgers, meanwhile, lost 21-23 with the Packers at the Washington Commanders and, like Brady, is now on three wins and four losses this season.

For Amon-Ra St. Brown, the NFL season is no longer going well after the good personal start. In the Detroit Lions’ 6:24 against the Dallas Cowboys, he caught just one pass for four yards before suffering a concussion and was unable to continue playing. The German-American had recently struggled with an ankle injury. Quarterback Dak Prescott made his comeback for the Cowboys.







The New York Giants, on the other hand, are still one of the most successful teams this season and recorded their sixth win in seven games with a 23:17 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Only the Philadelphia Eagles have an even better record as an undefeated team.

(lonn/dpa/SID)