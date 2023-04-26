For the operators, the Bucks should win game 5 without difficulty, in a series with a very high average points (240 per game)

The leaders of the Eastern Conference are on the edge of the precipice. Milwaukee must do everything it can to avoid elimination at the hands of Miami, who lead 3-1 in the series. In Game 4, the Bucks squandered a twelve-point lead in the fourth quarter, only to lose 119-114 in Florida on Jimmy Butler’s insane 56-point performance. The Bucks-Heat tap-off is scheduled for the night between Wednesday and Thursday at 3.30 am Italian time, at the Fiserv Forum.

Only thirteen times has a team managed to overturn the 3-1, with Denver having even made it twice in the bubble three years ago. The best Antetokounmpo will obviously be needed to shorten, the return after the injury has been rather positive (triple double with 26 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists) but something more may also be needed. See also Sampdoria, scary numbers but Stankovic won't give up. Bazzani: "Salvation is still possible"

Bucks-Heat, the prediction — The four matches played so far, in addition to generating a much more balanced comparison than expected, have always given rise to a very high number of points (240 on average). In total, it has never gone below 220 and nothing suggests that it can’t continue to be like this. Sisal proposes Over 220.5 to 1.98, while if we raise the threshold by a minimum, the increase in the share is significantly stronger: Over 221.5 is 2.12, Over 222.5 is 2.24, Over 223.5 is 2.40 , Over 224.5 is at 2.54, Over 225.5 is at 2.74.

Bucks-Heat, the odds — Betting sites believe that a new exploit by the Heat is decidedly unlikely, with Milwaukee which is a clear favorite in the comparison. The success of the Bucks is proposed at most at 1.17 with Planetwin, the away victory of Miami reaches 6.25 with Goldbet and Better. The expected gap is also quite large: with Sisal we reason with at least 11 points and in that case Milwaukee is at 1.73; from at least 12 points it reaches 1.87, if there are at least 13 it reaches 2.02. Operators expect an important test from Antetokounmpo and the hypothesis that he will put at least 30 points on the scoresheet is at 1.85; very similar odds for the same scenario involving Butler, which instead stands at 1.95. See also The best defensive midfielders in Football Manager 2022

