The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday with 49 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo, who beat Kevin Durant in a fierce duel, while the Los Angeles Lakers crashed against the Toronto Raptors, with LeBron James retiring early due to inconvenience.

The Bucks, third in the Eastern Conference, beat the Nets 117-114 and reduced their deficit to 2.5 wins, while following three of the leading Philadelphia 76ers.

Antetokounmpo, MVP (Most Valuable Player) of the last two seasons, signed his best scoring mark of the season with 49 points, to which he also added 4 triples, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 blocks. On the other hand, Kevin Durant, MVP of the season in 2014, finished with 42 points, 7 triples and 10 rebounds in a duel with Giannis that had moments of high voltage. “I wasn’t looking for that (a heads up against Durant),” Antetokounmpo said. KD is one of the best who have ever played this game, you can’t do that. If you do, he will score 50 or 70 »points.

With James Harden injured and Kyrie Irving on a low-key night, Durant assumed offensive responsibility for the Nets until the last play., in which he missed a triple on the horn that could have taken the game to extra time.

Third loss in a row for the Lakers



Los Angeles Lakers, reigning champions, added their third loss in a row by losing 121-114 to the Toronto Raptors that gave rest to several of their starters such as Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby.

The veteran base Kyle Lowry tore the Los Angeles defense to shreds with 37 points, 8 triples and 11 assists, effusively celebrating several baskets before the small public present at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The Cameroonian Pascal Siakam underpinned the victory of the Canadian team with 39 points and 13 rebounds.

LeBron James, in his second game after a month and a half out due to injury, added 19 points and 7 rebounds in 28 minutes of the game and retired to the locker room during the fourth quarter for discomfort in your right ankle. “He is having some discomfort as expected. We decided not to put him back in the match. We’ll see how he feels tomorrow, “said Los Angeles coach Frank Vogel. The center Anthony Davis, the other star of the Lakers, also continues without recovering the form after a two-month absence due to another injury and remained in 12 points and 9 rebounds. The defeat of the Lakers led to the qualification for the ‘playoffs’ of their neighboring Clippers, West quarterfinals.

The two young stars of the Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, retired shortly before the end of the loss to the Portland Trail Blazers (129-119) after injuring themselves in the same unfortunate action.

With just 40 seconds to go, veteran Carmelo Anthony was serving from midfield for the Blazers when Tatum and Brown, who were on defense with their backs to each other, collided, bumping their knees. After a few minutes lying on the ground, the two All-Star forwards limped off to the locker room. “I must be fine, see how I feel tomorrow,” Tatum said afterward. “I was able to leave the track by myself, it’s a good sign.”

Tatum finished the game with 33 points and 5 assists and Brown with 16 points and 11 rebounds while guard CJ McCollum was Portland’s leading scorer with 33 points.

Ben Simmons gives victory to the Sixers



Australian point guard Ben Simmons tapped a ball to the basket in the final second of overtime to give the Philadelphia 76ers the 113-111 victory over a San Antonio Spurs full of substitutes. With a 111 tie on the scoreboard, Cameroonian Joel Embiid shot a half-round to the basket but the ball bounced off the ring and Simmons tapped it in with just 0.2 seconds left on the clock.

The basket gave a long-suffering victory to Philadelphia to stay as the leader of the East. On a night that was expected to be placid, Embiid had to be on track for 35 minutes to score 34 points with 12 rebounds.

The Argentine forward Gabriel Deck had 11 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists in the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-120 loss to the Phoenix Suns. It is the first time that the former Real Madrid player has reached double digits in scoring in the three games he has played so far in the NBA. The 26-year-old Deck played 19 minutes off the bench for the third-to-last Thunder in the West, who pushed the Suns of Devin Booker (32 points) and Chris Paul (18) to maintain the Conference lead.

Results of Sunday’s day in the NBA:

Milwaukee Bucks – Brooklyn Nets 117-114

Boston Celtics – Portland Trail Blazers 119-129

Charlotte Hornets – Miami Heat 111-121

Dallas Mavericks 99-111 Sacramento Kings

Houston Rockets 97-122 New York Knicks

Oklahoma City Thunder 120-123 Phoenix Suns

San Antonio Spurs – Philadelphia 76ers 111-113 (overtime)

LA Lakers 114-121 Toronto Raptors