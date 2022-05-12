NBAThe Milwaukee Bucks basketball players have once again taken the lead in the second round of the NBA playoffs. The Bucks won their fifth best-of-seven series game against Boston Celtics 110-107. The team from Milwaukee can finish it on Friday in front of its own audience and reach the final in the east.

The reigning NBA champions have already led the series twice against the Celtics, but the Boston side has always tied the score. Game five in Boston’s TD Garden was spectacular. The home team ran out to a 14-point lead in the last quarter, but led by Giannis Antetokounmpo (40 points and 11 rebounds) and Jrue Holiday (24 points), the Bucks still won the game in the last minutes.

Memphis Grizzlies avoided elimination in the west by convincingly winning the fifth game against the Golden State Warriors: 134-95. The Grizzlies, who had to do without their injured star player Ja Morant, reduced their deficit to 3-2. The Warriors will have their second chance to make it to the finals in San Francisco on Friday.

Jokic MVP

Serbian Nikola Jokic has been named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the second year in a row. The 27-year-old Denver Nuggets center received by far the most votes in an election among sports reporters. Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) from Cameroon finished second, the Antetokounmpo was third.

Jokic averaged more than 27 points, almost 14 rebounds and 8 assists per game in the regular season. The Nuggets finished in sixth place in the west and qualified directly for the playoffs, but the Golden State Warriors were too strong in the first round (4-1).

Jokic was surprised at home in the Serbian town of Sombor with the MVP prize after a round of horse riding, as can be seen on video images. He received the crystal trophy in front of family and friends. Jokic is the thirteenth basketball player to be named MVP two years in a row.

Antetokounmpo received the prestigious award in 2019 and 2020, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain, Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Stephen Curry, among others, were also named the most valuable player of the American basketball league for several consecutive years.