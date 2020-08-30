Play Bucks and Magic



NBA active again after anti-racism protest





Milwaukee Bucks players and coaches kneel before the game.

Orlando The NBA has ended its game break and continued the playoffs after intense debates in the fight against racism in the USA. However, an initiator of the protest stayed in the cabin.

Before the start of the Milwaukee Bucks game against Orlando Magic, whose strike on Wednesday sparked an unprecedented wave of protests in US sports, the players knelt during the national anthem. Bucks player George Hill stayed in the catacombs. The 34-year-old had played a crucial role in the boycott.

Before the anthem there had been a moment of pause to commemorate three League-related people. Ex-NBA player Cliff Robinson, former coach Lute Olson and actor Chadwick Boseman had all died in the past few days.

The Bucks had refused on Wednesday to play their playoff game against Magic. The title contestants wanted to protest the latest act of violence by police officers against an African American. As a result, many players and teams from the NBA, MLB, WNBA, MLS, NHL and NFL expressed their solidarity with the decision and canceled games or training sessions. The tennis masters in New York were also interrupted for a day.

