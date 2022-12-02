Buckminster Fuller (1895-1983) has been described as the “Leonardo da Vinci of modernity” and the “first poet of technology”. His vision is a rarity today, because he genuinely believed in the future. He revolutionized the world of design by advocating for resource efficiency, sustainability, universal housing and cost reduction. He published 30 books, holds 28 patents, was awarded 47 doctorates honoris causa and coined terms now so popular as “synergy”. For Fuller, society has the opportunity to establish a sustainable way of life by applying his principle of ephemeralization; do more with less. He believed that “technology could make the world work for everyone, lifting entire nations out of poverty,” writes Alec Nevala-Lee, author of a new biography of his life, Inventor of the Future (Harper Collins), which has just been published in English. But as Fuller put it, “Humanity has turned against itself by thinking that it is against technology.”

Buckminster Fuller was born in the late 19th century, nearly blind, into a wealthy New England family. Until he was four years old he did not get glasses, which made him trust his other senses more. Concerned about his development, his parents enrolled him in a nursery that followed Friedrich Froebel’s methodology, in which he played with spheres, cylinders, and cubes and built small objects, which marked him deeply. His life was a continuous challenge. He faced the worst tragedy in 1922, when his four-year-old daughter died of pneumonia. The episode plunged him into a deep depression; he fell into alcoholism, abandoned his wife, to whom he was very close, for long periods (they would die just 36 hours apart) and took refuge in prostitutes and lovers. After five tumultuous years, he had a moment of revelation and regained his motivation to live by devoting all his energy to building a better world.

“Instead of committing suicide, there was an egocide […] He decided to live for the benefit of humanity,” Nevala-Lee explains in the book. That set him apart from other privileged minds: his main drive was to find solutions to pressing social problems. His direction was clear: “Nature is a totally efficient and self-regenerating system. If we discover the laws that govern it and live synergistically within them, there will be sustainability and humanity will be successful.

Although he was eventually able to demonstrate the efficiency of his proposals, for most of his life he was considered a mere charlatan, as noted by the magazine Time in 1964, in the number that also dedicated the cover to him. The main prodigy of him lay in his persistence. Since 1927 he had worked on Dymaxion, a concept that combines the words dynamic, maximum, and tension. He spent 20 years unsuccessfully developing the project, which made him go through numerous economic ordeals.

Dymaxion house It aspired to solve the post-war urban crisis and was the first example of sustainable housing. They were cheap prefabricated houses, made of aluminum and very resistant. But they did not come to market; society was not yet ready for the purchase of mass-built houses. A similar fate befell the Dymaxion car, which Fuller designed together with the Japanese sculptor Noguchi in 1933. A three-wheeled car that only consumed 7.8 liters per 100 km and could carry up to 11 passengers, with which he aspired to revolutionize the industry with vehicles that consume less and transport a greater number of people. A spectacular accident made investors rule out the possibility of commercializing it. Even so, Fuller was convinced that the implementation of his theories was a matter of time. “I invent and wait for man to come to need what I have invented,” he wrote.

Fuller was 45 years old when he managed to build his first geodesic dome, with which he achieved worldwide fame. He registered the patent in 1954, becoming the official inventor of this hemisphere structure that produces great energy savings by taking advantage of sunlight, as well as requiring minimal use of construction materials, which reduces time and costs. More than half a century later, in a society that is more aware of the consequences of climate change, geodesic domes are once again taking center stage. There are around 300,000 around the world, the most emblematic of which is the Montreal Biosphere, which Fuller created for the 1967 Expo. Now home to the only environmental museum in North America, it remains an icon of modernism. . In 2021, The New York Times included it in the list of the 25 most significant architectural works of the postwar period.

“The greatest test of Fuller’s philosophy has been the coronavirus pandemic,” highlights Nevala-Lee, who has produced the most comprehensive biography of Fuller’s personal life, career, and myth, a work with 128 pages of notes. Nevala-Lee recalls that Fuller blamed the death of his daughter on the consequences of the 1918 flu. Although the inventor died in the 1980s, he was already advocating measures to prevent future pandemics. “His vision of him on decentralization, lean manufacturing, education on-line and remote work are more relevant now than ever.” For this visionary character Steve Jobs made him an icon for the campaign Think different of Apple in 1997, which alluded to those geniuses described as crazy who, however, are the ones who can change the status quo and consequently the world.

“There is no other thinker whose reimagining of the world through his constructions combines connectivities of scale, power, environment, climate, culture and society,” says Sean S. Anderson, who directs the Bachelor of Architecture at Cornell University, a one of the most prestigious schools of architecture. “He is a fascinating exponent of a hybrid character so necessary in our times: the architect / engineer; the technician/artist who is both in utopia and in reality”, remarks Carlos Naya Villaverde, director of the Higher Technical School of Architecture of the University of Navarra. Naya emphasizes that he continues to be a benchmark for Spanish students. “His work by him is applicable to the spirit of the New European Bauhaus. He is also in line with the industrialization of the building that we have been talking about so much in recent months ”.

Elena Ochoa promoted the importance of Fuller’s legacy in Spain, commissioning an exhibition on his work in 2010 at her gallery in Madrid. Two years ago, also in the capital, the Espacio Fundación Telefónica programmed an exhibition around her work. And Norman Foster, who was his disciple, still remembers him. In Motion. Cars, Art, Architecture, which he curated for the Guggenheim in Bilbao this year, Foster included Dymaxion #4, a self-made recreation of what he considers his favorite car, designed by Fuller. “He was concerned about the environment before the subject was in vogue,” Foster told The Observer talking about his mentor. “It was the very essence of a moral conscience, always warning about the fragility of the planet and the responsibility of man to protect it.”

As Buckminster Fuller already said in the seventies: “We are at a very critical moment. Nature is striving for us to succeed, but nature does not depend on us. We are not the only experiment.”

