LONDON (Reuters) – Buckingham Palace published three new photos of Britain’s King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla on Friday ahead of the monarch’s coronation on May 6.

The images were taken at the palace in March by Hugo Burnand, who was the official wedding photographer for Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles in 2005 and Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011.

Charles and Camilla are shown sitting in front of a portrait of King George V, who reigned from 1910 to 1936 and was Charles’s great-grandfather.

The release of the photos is part of the flow of media events at the palace before the coronation at Westminster Abbey, in London.