The photos were taken by Hugo Burnand, a British photographer who is often hired by the royal family. For example, Burnand also took the official photos of the wedding of Charles and Camilla in 2005 and also did the same in 2011 during the wedding ceremony of Prince William and his wife Catherine.

The new photos are accompanied by an extensive description of, among other things, the clothes worn by the king and his wife. Charles can be seen in an Anderson & Sheppard suit with a Turnbull & Asser shirt underneath. Camilla is dressed in a blue woolen dress by designer Fiona Clare. She also wears the drop-shaped pearl earrings with sapphire and ruby ​​that belonged to Queen Elizabeth. The pearl necklace around her neck comes from her own private collection, the palace reports.

The setting of the pictures is also explained in detail. The statues depict the king sitting in a giltwood upholstered armchair, which was given to King George IV in 1828 for the furnishing of Windsor Castle. Behind the king hangs a portrait of his predecessor George V. In her photographs, the queen consort is seated in a so-called bergère armchair, which was probably commissioned around 1812 by George IV, then Prince of Wales, to furnish Carlton House.

