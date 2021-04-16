Buckingham Palace has unveiled a list of members of the royal family who will attend the funeral of the Queen of Great Britain’s husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Information appeared Online royal family.

There are 30 persons on the list. Among them are Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, as well as Prince Harry, who recently flew in from the United States. His wife Meghan Markle could not come due to pregnancy. Also at the funeral will be Prince Charles of Wales with Duchess Camilla of Cornwall, Princess Anne with Sir Timothy Lawrence, Duke of York Andrew, Earl of Wessex Edward with Sophie Rhys-Jones.

The number of participants in the funeral was limited due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On April 9, Prince Philip died at the age of 99, two months before his centenary. After the death of the Queen’s husband, an eight-day national mourning was declared in Great Britain. The funeral is scheduled for April 17th.

Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip Mountbatten was born in 1921 and has been married to Queen Elizabeth II of Britain since 1947. Philip is the father of Prince Charles and the grandfather of Princes Harry and William.