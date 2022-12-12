Buckingham Palace, Sunday, released a picture of Charles’s first birthday card as king, a picture taken of Charles when he was crown prince with his wife Camilla at the Braemar Games in Scotland.
The Braemar Games are a celebration of traditional Scottish games, sports and dancing in the village of Braemar, 60 miles west of Aberdeen and adjacent to the King’s summer residence at Balmoral.
And this picture was taken on September 3, shortly before he ascended the throne.
Queen Elizabeth, who missed the event for the first time during her 70-year reign this year, died less than a week later.
