Any Briton, or rather, any person, is well aware of the Buckingham Palace balcony in London, the official residence of the monarchs of the United Kingdom. —although Charles III has postponed his move until 2027—. The British royal family has celebrated coronations, weddings, jubilees and royal birthdays there since the palace was opened in 1849. Although this is one of the most famous and photographed balconies in the world, the room inside it has always been a mystery. Until now. This summer, for the first time in history, the east wing of the palace, where this balcony is located, is being opened to the public. So the most curious will be able to resolve their doubt and live the experience from the other point of view, glimpsing from the so-called Centre Room through which the balcony is accessed the golden monument to Queen Victoria that stands in front of the royal palace. However, looking out will remain a privilege for the Windsors only: visitors will not be able to leave to avoid possible accidents, as the balcony is lower than it appears from a distance and has steel cables and lighting on the floor.

Among chandeliers, endless corridors carefully decorated, centuries-old portraits and golden dragons, visitors will be able to follow in the footsteps of the British royal family through this area of ​​Buckingham Palace that until now was off-limits. It is estimated that some 6,000 lucky visitors will walk through its rooms from this Thursday, July 11 —when it officially opens— until September 29, in a tour that has the approval of King Charles III himself, a faithful promoter of opening the doors of his many palaces. Although all the tickets, priced at 75 pounds (about 88 euros at the current exchange rate), sold out in a matter of hours, according to the newspaper The Times, The palace plans to reopen the rooms permanently after the summer. Anyone wishing to see the east wing will have to wait for further news; however, there are some tickets available for other parts of the building – there have been tours From 1993-.

“This room is part of the East Wing, added by Queen Victoria and her consort Prince Albert. It was he who suggested the idea of ​​the Royal Balcony,” Nicola Turner Inman, the Royal Estate’s art decorator, told Reuters. It was first used in 1851 to see off troops marching off to the Crimean War. It overlooks Westminster from here, and a recently restored 19th-century crystal chandelier in the shape of a lotus flower dominates the room: “It’s an exciting prospect to be in the room where it hangs,” Turner Inman said. Only a few changes have been made over the years – Queen Mary put up wallpaper and removed silk tapestries from storage – but the “vast majority” has not changed since Prince Albert, Queen Victoria’s consort, oversaw the original plans.

According to The Telegraph, the only thing missing from the Centre Room to make it exactly as it would be before a royal exit is a television in the corner where the King and his family can see a full view of everyone waiting to see them on The Mall.

A worker cleans one of the decorative objects in the main hallway of Buckingham Palace. Todd-White Art Photography/Ben F

The stamp of Queen Victoria and her consort is undeniable on the new tour, which begins in the Yellow Drawing Room, previously used as a meeting room for the palace staff and where Elizabeth II recorded her traditional Christmas speech in 2004. It was Queen Victoria who built the east wing of the palace for her growing family, and once built, filled it with art and Rococo furniture. The visit allows a glimpse of the Chinese imperial silk tapestries presented to Queen Victoria, as well as works of art from the 18th century. The walks end in the Buckingham Ballroom, where the first portrait of King Charles III, the work of Jonathan Yeo, is temporarily on display. It was unveiled last May and was particularly criticised on social media.

The oriental aesthetic is also one of the highlights of the palace. George IV filled it with tapestries and porcelain from the Far East. During the tour you can see four large tapestries that adorn the walls of the Yellow Room and depict oriental caricatures of Asian figures. In addition, there are Chinese porcelain vases scattered throughout many of the rooms. “Think less of Versailles, more of the Bournemouth hotel where Roald Dahl set the scene.” The witches“, he described the atmosphere The Times.

View of the Yellow Drawing Room, decorated in the purest Roco style, in Buckingham Palace. Peter Smith

These palace doors are opening after five years of renovations and restorations in the new wing that can be visited. These works are part of a 10-year project to renovate the entire building, in which an investment of some 465 million euros is planned. According to the announcement, posted on Buckingham’s website, The opening is part of a program to improve its infrastructure and preserve it for future generations. This project was designed by King Charles III himself, in his effort to bring the heritage of the House of Windsor closer to his people, which according to the British tabloid Daily Mail It is valued at 82.3 billion euros. The monarch already opened the Balmoral Palace in April – also for the first time in its history – with tours reduced to 40 people. The price of tickets was well discussed in the media, costing 110 euros per person and including a cup of tea.