Buckingham Palace, the official residence of the British royal family, denied that Queen Elizabeth II had pressured the government to change a law that allowed her to hide part of her fortune.

The newspaper “The Guardian” recently suggested that the sovereign’s personal lawyers succeeded in pressuring the Conservative Executive Edward Heath to modify a bill in order to hide the extent of her estate.

These revelations are part of an extensive investigation into the capacity for “consent” that the head of state has in parliamentary matters when bills are debated that may affect the interests of the British Crown.

This Tuesday, a spokesman for Buckingham Palace came out in defense of Elizabeth II, stating that consent is “a parliamentary procedure” and that the role of “the sovereign is always formal; consent is always granted by the monarch when requested by government”.

“Any claim that the sovereign has blocked legislation it’s just wrong“, he clarified.

And he added that if the consent of the Queen is required is something “decided by Parliament, independently of the Royal House, in matters that would affect the interests of the crown, including the personal property and personal interests of the monarch.”

As a result of the investigation, the British newspaper had indicated that the Queen or Prince Charles, heir to the British crown, had access to more than a thousand draft laws before they were presented to deputies for approval.

Specifically, the government documents in question were found in the National Archives and are dated 1973.

These texts show, according to the press, that Elizabeth II, concerned that a new law could force her to reveal her private interests in companies, sent her lawyers to argue her case before the then Ministry of Commerce.

“The Guardian” suggests that the Queen’s access to the draft law, by virtue of that “consent” power, allowed her to influence the final drafting of the law to her advantage.

Specifically, the newspaper drew up a list of 1,062 bills that were subject to the consent of Queen Elizabeth II since her arrival to the throne on February 6, 1952.

It is a variety of parliamentary pieces that affected his properties in Balmoral (Scotland) and Sandringham (England).

According to the list of the richest people in the United Kingdom published last year by “The Sunday Times”, Elizabeth II’s personal fortune is estimated at about 350 million pounds (395 million euros).

Source: EFE