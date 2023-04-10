A little less than a month after the coronation, Buckingham Palace has announced news that makes it clear that despite the traditions that the British monarchy maintains, it also lives in the 21st century: they have created a special emoji to celebrate the big day of Charles III. In addition, they have also reported on the tour that the King and Queen Camila will take through the streets of London before and after the ceremony, which will be held on May 6 at Westminster Abbey. The details of this itinerary have surprised for two reasons: during one of the sections they will use the Diamond Jubilee State carriage (breaking with the tradition of parading in the ostentatious golden carriage of the 18th century that has been used in the coronations of British monarchs ), and, furthermore, the thousands of Britons who are expected to take to the streets that day will have fewer opportunities to see them, since the journey will be much shorter than the one Elizabeth II made on June 2, 1953.

The emoji revealed this Sunday, April 9, is inspired by the golden and jeweled crown of the 17th century of Saint Edward, a piece with a purple velvet cap and 444 precious and semi-precious stones, the same one that Queen Elizabeth II wore in her coronation ceremony. in 1953 and the same one that Carlos III would wear in his day. This is a way to value the oldest of the crowns owned by the British monarchy, considered the main piece of the jewels of the reign. The new emoticon already appears for the first time this Monday in official Twitter posts related to the great occasion, which will last three days, and is accompanied by hashtags like #Coronation #CoronationConcert #CoronationWeekend #CoronationBigLunch or #TheBigHelpOut.

It is the first emoticon that has been created expressly for a coronation, but it is not the first time that the British royal house has created an emoji to celebrate their acts, as one was also created for the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, in June 2022. On that occasion, an image of a corgi, the late monarch’s favorite breed of dog, appeared on Twitter, wearing a version of the same crown.

On the other hand, the latest details that have been released from Buckingham about the coronation ceremony suggest that it will be shorter and less complex than the coronation ceremony of Elizabeth II. In addition, there will be fewer opportunities for the British who take to the streets of the British capital to see the monarchs, since the route that has been drawn up will be shorter than the one that Queen Elizabeth took 70 years ago. In the event, which will begin on May 6 at 10:00 local time (an hour more in mainland Spain), Queen Camila will also be crowned. Before and after, both will parade in a short procession during which they will break with tradition, having personally decided to make the outward journey from Buckingham Palace to Westminster in the Diamond Jubilee carriage. This was built to commemorate the 60 years on the throne of Queen Elizabeth II (who used it for the first time in 2014), and is more modern with heating and air conditioning than the famous golden carriage used by Elizabeth II on numerous occasions. .

After the service, the couple will return to Buckingham following exactly the same path followed, yes, accompanied by a larger procession of people (hundreds of members of the British armed forces will make up the parade). That journey will be made with the golden float. First used by King George III in 1762, it measures seven meters long and weighs four tons and has been paraded at every coronation since 1831. According to Queen Elizabeth herself, traveling in it throughout her coronation procession in 1953 was quite “uncomfortable”.

On their route, Carlos III and Camila will pass through The Mall avenue in London, which links the palace with the central Trafalgar Square, to also pass through Whitehall, the headquarters of the main British ministries, until they reach Parliament Square, where there is the abbey And the return, the same but in reverse. The itinerary will be approximately two kilometers long, much less than the 7.2 kilometers covered in about two hours at the time of her by Elizabeth II, when millions thronged the streets of London to see her. So there are several British media that are already pointing to the possibility that several days before the coronation there are already people camping in the streets to reserve a place.