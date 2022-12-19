“With just a few days left until Christmas, this is the perfect time to make festive bakes,” the palace writes with the recipe. Home bakers are not only presented with the ingredients and the method of preparation, but can also gain inspiration for their own house on the basis of the attached video.
The recipe calls for a bottom plate and the triangular front and back of the gingerbread house, including the two sides. A gingerbread man, reindeer and two poinsettias can also be cut from this amount of dough. The palace shares a template on the website that bakers can use at home for their dough.
