Who has never dreamed of working in the depths of Buckingham Palace? If you are a chef, this dream could easily come true thanks to King Charles!

Those who work in the kitchen know well how there are many career opportunities in this sector. However, not everyone contemplates the possibility of working in such a prestigious environment as the British royal court King Charles. What if we told you that all this is possible today?

King Charles

Here is the announcement from King Charles III!

King Charles and the announcement aimed at finding a new chef

This is certainly not an easy time for King Charles III, who found himself facing various difficulties from different points of view. The king is not in excellent health and according to rumors spread throughout his kingdom, his life is hanging by a thread due to a serious illness.

King Charles

Not to mention the sad bed linked to the death of Queen Mother, an event that occurred a few years ago but is still tremendously relevant. Finally, how can we not mention all the scandals who day after day give drama to court life.

Despite this, King Charles' life continues and the monarch certainly does not want to give up the pleasures of life. Among these is good cuisine, which is why the sovereign would have published a job announcement aimed at identifying the new chef of the royal court.

Working as a chef at Buckingham Palace: the details you need to know

Credits: tv2000it

The job for which the advertisement was published concerns the hiring of the so-called chef de party, the one who deals with a particular preparation and the entire line that follows from it. The ideal candidate will be responsible for drafting menu adapted to the needs of sovereign and all the members of the family.

King Charles and the royal family

Obviously this will cover all courses from breakfast to dinner, which is why the chef will have to work many hours in the kitchen. All while interacting with high quality courses. In fact, experience in the sector is required 5 star cuisine and the ability to speak the French language. The salary will be very high even if you don't know much or details of the reward. You will have until to send applications 1st April.