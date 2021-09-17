Although his debut in LaLiga may come abruptly due to Jordi Alba’s injury, the plan with Alejandro Balde (10-18-2003) has been simmered. Barça has believed for years that Balde is the future and that is why the panorama has been clarifying for him in recent seasons so that he can arrive. The last left wingers who have played for Barça, one bought (Junior) and two homegrown players (Cucurella and Miranda) no longer belong to the Barça club. The cases are different and it is obvious that the current Leeds player did not work out. But Balde has been part of the plan for the future of the left back from the beginning and, when doubts came with Cucurella and Miranda, his name always came out as a young talent who was in the bedroom.

Raised in the Sant Martí district, Balde arrived at Barça at just eight years old after starting at the Sant Gabriel school at the age of six and passing through Espanyol at the age of seven, where he acted as a forward. Since he was the youngest, then, he has played for Barça. Although he still needs to improve his game concepts a lot, Balde has always been known in La Masia for being a plane in the band. Like Ansu, Balde has Guinean origins. His father, Saliu, is from Bissau. His mother is Dominican. An explosive mix. A mixture of African and Caribbean rhythms that make him a footballer with enviable physical qualities.

Balde’s future at Barça had a critical moment this summer, when the club decided not to start the preseason with the first team until he renewed. It was feared for a new Ilaix case, but this one was solved. The Barcelona side took the photo with Joan Laporta and extended his contract until 2024, a clause of 500 million euros. Although he has played with the subsidiary during the break, Balde is ‘obliged’ to take his first steps with the first team. And, after the debate between veterans and young people after the fall to Bayern, no one doubts that, with Alba injured, the time has come for Alejandro Balde.