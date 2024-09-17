“I believe that this is a very important moment for Italian culture, especially for what the quality of our publishing represents”. What awaits Italy “is an international context and it is nice to show ourselves in agreement, compact, masters of our mission”. This was stated by the Minister of Culture, Alessandro Giuli, speaking at the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy (Mimit), at the presentation of the stamp issued to celebrate Italy as Guest of Honor at the Buchmesse in Frankfurt, from 16 to 20 October.

Furthermore, the Book Fair – according to Giuli – must be a ‘challenge’ that must give back “an image of unity”. “The Ministry of Business and Made in Italy, and the people who sit at this table, are the tangible demonstration that culture has no borders, it is not only made in the Ministry of Culture and in all its ramifications and expressions. We all make culture, we all have institutional responsibilities and in such important circumstances as the Frankfurt International Book Fair, we must give back the image of a unity that is not only inter-ministerial”.

“It is a systemic force – he added – that manifests itself through an exquisitely analogical choice with a stamp in the era of the QR code and that represents the ennoblement of a great Italian tradition”. But “at the same time the stamp is a symbol, a valuable and material asset that represents the projection of our roots into the future, of the most contemporary that can exist even within the framework of a centuries-old tradition that represents us”.