The Council of the 2nd district of Bucharest on Thursday, February 25, decided to appeal to the General Council of the municipality of the Romanian capital to change the name of a small city park named after Soviet Marshal Fyodor Tolbukhin to “Garden of Mathesar” (“Garden of silk merchants”). This was reported by the agency Agerpres…

16 members of the council voted for this decision, one against and seven abstained.

“Citizens of the 2nd district, during conversations with both the district mayor and with me personally, as an adviser to the district mayor’s office, constantly pointed out the timeliness of the resumption of demarches on renaming the green zone at 115 Paque Protopopescu boulevard (Tolbukhina Park)”, – Tudor district councilor Andrei Panaitescu, a member of the center-right alliance Union for the Salvation of Romania and the Party of Freedom, Unity and Solidarity, told the agency.

The issue of renaming the Bucharest park was already raised by the regional mayor’s office in the summer of 2017.

Then, commenting on the situation, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova expressed her concern that there are people in Bucharest who want to rename the park. “We proceed from the fact that the Romanian authorities will not allow attempts to rewrite history in the context of mutual interest in the continuation of fruitful military memorial cooperation,” she quoted her as saying TASS…

Fyodor Tolbukhin (1894-1949) – Soviet military leader, Marshal of the Soviet Union, Hero of the Soviet Union, People’s Hero of Yugoslavia, Hero of the People’s Republic of Bulgaria, holder of the Victory Order. During the Great Patriotic War, he commanded the troops of the Southern and then the Third Ukrainian fronts, participated in the Battle of Stalingrad, liberated Romania, Bulgaria, Yugoslavia, Hungary and Austria. It was from his hands that in 1945 the King of Romania Mihai received the Order of Victory No. 16, becoming one of the five foreign holders of this award.