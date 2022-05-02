The Prosecutor General of the State of Ukraine, Iryna Venediktova, announced on Monday that the police was able to identify the “first suspect” related to the massacre of civilians in the suburb of Buchanorth of kyiv.

The prosecutor said that it is Sergéi Kolotsei, a commander of the Russian National Guard or Rosgvárdia, as she wrote in a Twitter message.

“Police established that on March 18 he killed four unarmed men and then tortured a civilian and subjected him to a mock execution,” Venediktova said.

The prosecutor added that, later, the suspect had been captured by security cameras sending looted goods to the Russian city of Ulyanovsk, in the west of the country.

A total of 1,202 civilian bodies have been recovered to date from towns in the northern kyiv region that were under Russian occupation until the end of March, the capital’s police chief, Andriy Nebitov, said this weekend.

The first suspect in Bucha murders, the commander of the Russian National Guard, Serhiy Kolotsei, has been identified. Police established that on March 18, he killed four unarmed men and later tortured and subjected a civilian to mock execution.1/2#RussianWarCrimes pic.twitter.com/zbCey90VlE — Iryna Venediktova (@VenediktovaIV) May 2, 2022

The images recorded after the Russian Army left Bucha went around the world, showing the bodies of dozens of civilians, many of them handcuffed, who had been abandoned in the streets for days.

Residents of Bucha who had been trapped in the town during the period of Russian control they spoke of summary executions of civilians, sometimes arbitrarily or on any pretext.

Several mass graves with hundreds of dead were also found in the Kiev suburb, the last of which, discovered this Saturday, contained the bodies of three men with signs of torture, according to Nebitov.

The Ukrainian Justice is investigating the authorship, by Russia, of alleged war crimes, in cooperation with international organizations and jurists from more than a dozen countries.

AFP reporters saw at least 20 bodies, all dressed in civilian clothes, scattered on a single street. Photo: Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP

