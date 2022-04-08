This is a real miracle and features a Bucha survived dog, the Ukrainian city where the Kiev army found a mass grave with hundreds of corpses of innocent civilians. It is not known how the puppy lived to this day. But the policeman who found him he decided to adopt it and to give him a home forever, safe and loving.

Photo source from BlitzTv YouTube video

They have it renamed Bucha, like the Ukrainian city where a policeman found him hiding inside a completely destroyed car after a bombing. Nobody knows how he managed to survive, all alone in the midst of those rubble and the pieces of glass of the exploded windows.

The dog found shelter from the explosions of the bombs under the passenger seat, in the space in front. Here the puppy survived the hell of Bucha, a city where the Russian army committed truly unprecedented violence and crimes, which today are there for everyone in the world.

The dog is a cross with a Husky. He found it hidden in that semi-destroyed car while patrolling the area Alexey Sidorenk, a Kiev police officer. When he checked inside the car, he was surprised to find a dog that survived the bombing.

The dog was tired, tried, afraid. He slept on shards of glass. But when the policeman approached he did not protest and also posed for a selfie with the man who would soon bring him to safety. He who knows what he has lived alone in these days.

Photo source from BlitzTv YouTube video

Bucha’s surviving dog will have a new home forever

The police officer took Bucha to the vet: for the doctors her health conditions were not worrying.

Photo source from BlitzTv YouTube video

The dog then found shelter at the house of the agent’s family, who decided to adopt the little girl.