Home page politics

Of: Patrick Huljina

split

The terrible pictures from the Kiev suburb of Bucha caused horror in the Ukraine war. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov threatened retaliation.

Update from April 4th, 2:36 p.m.: Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has accused the Russian army of massacres of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha and threatened retaliation. “Something bad like that shouldn’t go unpunished,” he said on Monday in Kyiv. “Our reconnaissance systematically identifies all intruders and killers. All! Everyone will get what they “deserve” in their time,” the statement said. Resnikov compared the actions of the Russian troops with those of the National Socialist Schutzstaffel in Ukraine during World War II.

Update from April 4, 2:12 p.m.: According to the Ukrainian army, a torture chamber used by Russian soldiers with the bodies of five civilians was found in Bucha. The UNIAN agency reports that the victims were bent over, their hands tied behind their backs. Including the Italian one Republica According to suspected Russian troops used the basement of a local children’s sanatorium called “Radiant”.

Update from April 4, 1:47 p.m.: The Kremlin has vehemently denied allegations against Russian troops. “We categorically reject all allegations,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, according to the Interfax agency. At the same time, he warned international politicians against hasty blame. All sides should be heard.

Peskow also questioned the authenticity of the numerous recordings of the dead civilians: “From what we have seen, the video material cannot be trusted in many respects because our specialists from the Ministry of Defense have found evidence of video forgery and other fakes there.”

International media classified this Russian portrayal as “cynical”: An overview of press reviews of the Bucha atrocities.

Update from April 4, 1:05 p.m.: Russia is taking pithy words against the allegation of a war crime in Bucha – and with investigations into “fake news”.

Russia’s chief investigator Alexander Bastrykin has instructed the Russian judiciary to criminalize the “provocation by Ukraine”, the Russian investigative committee said on its Telegram channel on Monday. In early March, Russia’s State Duma passed a controversial law criminalizing “false news” about actions by the Russian military abroad. Russia’s deputy ambassador to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, said they wanted to “expose the Ukrainian provocateurs and their patron saints in the West.”

Ukraine blames Russia for the Bucha massacre. Russia, in turn, claims that the reports are “a deliberate discredit” of the Russian armed forces. Russia denies that its military killed civilians in Bucha near Kyiv and left the bodies on the streets.

After the retreat of the Russian army, Bucha offers a picture of destruction. © Rodrigo Abd/dpa

April 4 update at 12:32 p.m.: In response to the Bucha massacre, the EU and the G7 countries are planning new sanctions against Russia. Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck indicated that the new sanctions will come into force this week. However, the federal government continued to reject an immediate stop to gas, oil and coal deliveries from Russia on Monday.

The new package of sanctions – now the fifth – could include measures “in the whole range of personal sanctions against other people from the Putin regime over technical goods,” said the Green politician on ZDF. “We will also look at the financial market again.”

Update from April 4th, 9:55 am: The number of victims in Bucha rises to at least 400. This was reported by the American television station CNN. The Minister of Interior of Ukraine Denys Monastyrskiy spoke on Ukrainian television about mines being placed in the region around Kyiv. These make it difficult for the helpers who want to recover the bodies. The information is provisional and will have to be supplemented, said an adviser to the Minister of the Interior.

the image reported on Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko in Bucha. Upon seeing the corpses lying on the street in Bucha, Wladimir Klitschko said: “It is a genocide against the Ukrainian population. These are war crimes.”

Update from April 4, 9:10 a.m.: Satellite images show a 14 meter long ditch near a church in Bucha. This was reported, among other things, by Southgerman newspaper. The ditch could be a mass grave. The Ukrainian side said that numerous victims of the Russian army are said to be buried there. According to Bucha’s Deputy Mayor Taras Shapravskyi, 50 of the approximately 300 bodies found in Bucha were killed in extrajudicial shootings by the Russian army.

A satellite image released by Maxar Technologies on April 3 is said to show a mass grave in Bucha. © Maxar Technologies/afp

Update from April 3, 7:10 p.m.: In a statement, the Russian Defense Ministry has denied responsibility for the massacre of civilians in the Ukrainian city of Bucha. “During the period when the settlement was under the control of the Russian armed forces, not a single resident suffered from any acts of violence,” it said. The Russian soldiers left the Kiev suburb last Wednesday.

The authorities in Moscow also indicated that the recordings could be fake – for example because one of the people lying on the side of the road is said to be moving his hand in a video recording. However, this is wrong. No hand movement can be seen in the corresponding video. According to consistent media reports, the bodies are lying there. In other photos taken by press photographers, among others, on the same street, the corpses lie in exactly the same place.

Ukraine war: horror at atrocities in Bucha – “21st century hell”

First report: Kyiv – It is another cruel climax since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict. The pictures from Butscha are shocking and disturbing. The Kiev suburb, 25 kilometers northwest of the capital, has been fiercely contested since the Russian attack began more than five weeks ago. In the meantime, the Russian army has withdrawn from the area – but left behind a picture of horror. Bodies lie in the middle of the streets, residential buildings have been completely destroyed.

According to the Ukrainian authorities, almost 300 bodies were found in Bucha. Reporters from the AFP news agency reported that many of the dead wore civilian clothing. They saw at least 20 bodies lying on a single street in the Kyiv suburb. Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, shared pictures of shot dead men on Twitter. “The hell of the 21st century,” he wrote.

“All these people were shot,” said Bucha Mayor Anatoly Fedoruk. “They killed her with a shot in the back of the head.” There were cars on the streets in which “entire families were killed: children, women, grandmothers, men”. According to the mayor, 280 people had to be buried in mass graves in Bucha.

Atrocities in Butscha: Scholz calls for “ruthless investigation” – Baerbock announces sanctions

The horror is great, far beyond the borders of Ukraine. “What happened in Bucha and other suburbs of Kyiv can only be described as genocide,” said Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv image. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba spoke of a “deliberate massacre” and called for further sanctions. The Russian armed forces left “a total catastrophe and numerous dangers in their wake,” President Zelenskyy wrote on Facebook. He warned of mined areas and further air raids.

In Berlin, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier held Moscow directly responsible for serious war crimes. “The pictures from Butscha shock me,” said the long-time SPD foreign minister. The Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Andriy Melnyk, had previously accused him of having a questionable political affinity with Russia. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) demanded in Berlin on Sunday: “We must relentlessly investigate these crimes committed by the Russian military.”

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock described the images as “intolerable”. On Twitter, she held Russian President Vladimir Putin personally responsible: “Putin’s unbridled violence is wiping out innocent families and knows no borders.” The Green politician added: “Those responsible for these war crimes must be held accountable.” She announced tougher sanctions against Russia and further aid for Ukraine.

Ukraine war: Russian opposition speaks of “genocide”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was also appalled by the atrocities. He described the images as “a punch in the pit of the stomach”. “This is the reality that plays out every day as long as Russia’s brutality against Ukraine continues. So it has to end,” Blinken told CNN. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said: “It’s brutality against civilians like we haven’t seen in Europe for decades.” This underscores the need for the Ukraine war to end and for those responsible for the atrocities to be held accountable.

There was no word from the Kremlin on the allegations in the first few hours – not even from the Russian Ministry of Defense. But the Russian opposition also sees responsibility with President Putin. “This is what the ‘defense of the Russian world’ arranged by Putin looks like,” says Kira Jarmysch, spokeswoman for the imprisoned Kremlin opponent Alexei Navalny. What happened in Bucha has nothing to do with war. “War means a more or less equal struggle between both sides – but that is genocide.” (ph/dpa/afp)