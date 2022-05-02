First Russian military man held responsible for Bucha massacres identified. According to the Ukrainian Attorney General Iryna Venediktova, Sergey Kolotsey, commander of a unit of the Russian National Guard, was accused of “killing four unarmed men” on March 18 in Bucha and of “torturing another civilian on March 29”. The first four victims were found with “hands tied behind their backs and signs of torture”.

“It was also established that the Russian military – according to reports from the Attorney General’s office on Telegram – forced another victim to confess subversive activities against the Russian army. To do this, she beat the man in particular with the handle of the rifle. Faking an execution, he shot close to the ear of an unarmed civilian. Investigations are underway to determine if he is responsible for other crimes “.